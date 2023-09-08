Montgomery County Parks and Recreation opens new Neighborhood Park

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation hosted a ribbon cutting on September 5th, 2023 to celebrate the opening of Brigham Park, located at 1015 Daniel Street. Brigham Park is the newest and second county neighborhood pocket park.

It currently includes a walking path, a basketball court, a storybook trail, and a large pavilion.

Rashidah Leverett, District 5 County Commissioner, proposed the idea of the neighborhood park in 2021.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden kicked off the celebration by thanking the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department for their involvement in the project, as well as County Engineer Hunter Staggs for the design and his collaboration with C&C Contracting on the project. He also shared his appreciation to Commissioner Leverett for bringing Brigham Park’s vision forward.

Likewise, Commissioner Leverett thanked Parks and Recreation Director Sally Burchett and her staff, the engineering team, the County Commissioners, County Mayor Wes Golden, former County Mayor Jim Durrett, and previous Parks Director Jerry Albert for their support.

“The Brigham Family has played a significant role in this part of our community, so it was important to recognize them with a park named in their honor. They have provided youth activities and rides to Bible camps and classes for the young people in the community for decades. They blessed my son growing up and I know they did the same for many others,” shared Leverett.

Burchett shared her excitement about this project and the things still to come; like covered swings, several games, and exercise instructions added to the concrete pads.

“We are thrilled with how the park turned out and hope it will serve as a place of joy and activity for community members,” Burchett said.

Pastor James Brigham shared, “I just can’t believe this. I did not see this park happening but here we are. This is a loving city and county and I thank everyone who was part of this project. My wife and I will be out here enjoying one of those covered swings.”

Mayor Golden suggested a prayer over the park, led by Jamie Brigham, the son of Pastor James and Minnie Brigham.

Brigham Park is the tenth developed property owned and operated by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.

For information on all county-owned parks and facilities, visit mcgtn.org/parks.