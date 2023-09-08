Clarksville Police Department makes Public Aware of Traffic Congestion this weekend due to Riverfest, other events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to make sure the public is aware that there are several events happening this weekend in the downtown area of Clarksville.

Riverfest at McGregor Park, Disney on Ice at the F&M Bank Arena, and events at Downtown Commons will all begin this evening through Sunday evening.

Riverside Drive will be partially shut down starting today and last throughout the weekend.

Riverside Drive’s southbound lanes and the continuous left turn lane have been blocked off.

The northbound lanes of Riverside Drive will be converted to two-way traffic (one lane in each direction for North and Southbound traffic).

Riverside Drive will be completely shut down on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, from 6:00pm until the end of the last show (approximately 11:30pm).

Officers will be assisting pedestrians attending Riverfest at the following Police Assisted Crossing Points: Riverside Drive at College Street The main entrance to McGregor Park Riverside Drive at Spring Street



With multiple events taking place this weekend, motorists are advised to be patient, allow additional time to get to their destination, and prepare to take an alternate route when needed.

Please slow down and watch out for pedestrians.

Hope to see you there!