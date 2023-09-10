Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins Completes Service as President of Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins recently attended the Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals (TAPTP) conference at the Lane Agri-Park Community Center in Murfreesboro, TN.

The TAPTP is a statewide organization for those who work through the delinquent tax chain from assessment to sale with the goal of enhancing the collection of property taxes in all counties and municipalities across the state.

The members consist of attorneys specializing in delinquent property taxes, county trustees, municipal revenue officers, state officials, county clerks, clerk & masters, property assessors, and support staff for the individuals and officers.

“Education is key when it comes to our roles, responsibilities, and sworn oaths of office,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins. “It has been my honor to serve as president of this esteemed organization which is comprised of some of the most diligent and caring professionals that I have had the pleasure to work alongside in our state. Congratulations to Attorney Greg Gallagher of Shelby County on taking the helm as the new TAPTP president,” added Kimberly Wiggins, outgoing president, now immediate past president.

For information about TAPTP, visit https://tnpropertytaxpros.org