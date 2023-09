Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, September 11th, 2023, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed a new officer to the Clarksville Police Department family.

Officer Jasmine Campos is scheduled to attend Walters State Basic Law Enforcement Academy on October 2nd and will be going through In-House training with the CPD training division until then.