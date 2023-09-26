Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Franklin Street area water outage, road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, September 27th, at 10:00pm on Franklin Street and South Second Street for water valve replacement.

The following streets and roads will be included in the water outage.

Franklin Street (North Third Street to North First Street)

South Second Street (Legion Street to Commerce Street)

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Franklin Street will be closed from North First Street to North Third Street, and North Second Street will be closed from Legion Street to Franklin Street. To avoid the work zone, traffic will be detoured to North First Street, North Fourth Street, and Main Street. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am on Thursday, September 28th.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.