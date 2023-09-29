APSU Tennis’ Jana Leder to take part in ITA Women’s Tennis All-American Championship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis graduate student Jana Leder will represent the Governors at the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Tennis All American Championship, beginning September 29th, in Cary, North Carolina. Duke, North Carolina State, and North Carolina host the event.

Leder, who will exclusively play singles in the event, begins her tournament stay against the No. 2 player in the round of 128, Giulia Morlet from Arizona State. If Leder defeats Morlet, she will face the winner of Iowa’s Daianne Hayashida and Clemson’s Cristina Mayorova, with a loss, Leder would play a consolation match against the loser of the Hayashida-Mayrova contest.

Leder has a combined record of 120-37 throughout her four years with the APSU Govs, and is a three-time First Team All-Conference selection, including becoming the first player in program history to earn First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference recognition in the spring.

Leder went 5-1 during the Govs’ opening weekend of the season at the APSU Fall Tournament, going 3-1 in singles play and posting an unbeaten, 2-0 mark in doubles.

