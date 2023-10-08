Hopkinsville Community College to hold 5th annual Community Fall Fest on October 26th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host its 5th Annual Community Fall Fest on Thursday, October 26th, 2923 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm for trick-or-treating along with a full schedule of free activities.

Activities Include

HCC Trick-or-Treat bags for children, while supplies last.

Treat stops across campus

Games and activities

Photo booth

Meet HCC’s mascot, Pathfinder

Professional music DJ

Much, much more!

HCC encourages participants to wear costumes but leave any toy weapons at home to help promote safety.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is critical to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

This is a free, outdoor event that is open to the public. The event rain date is Friday, Oct. 27 for inclement weather occurrence. Follow the college’s Facebook page for event updates.