54.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 9, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Wanda Mosley
News

Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Wanda Mosley

News Staff
By News Staff
Wanda Mosley
Wanda Mosley

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 64-year-old Wanda Mosley (white female). Mosley is originally from Alabama and moved to Tennessee back in August.

She had been staying in Pleasant View but stayed in a shelter in Clarksville on August 13th, and family members stated that they hadn’t heard from her since then.

She is 5’1” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has red hair, and green eyes, and may wear glasses.

If anyone sees Wanda or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Dilsaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5225.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian Struck on Fort Campbell Boulevard passes away
Next article
Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Driver, Vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online