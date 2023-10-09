54.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 9, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is trying to identify Driver, Vehicle on Wilma Rudolph...
News

Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Driver, Vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) FACT investigators are asking for the public’s assistance locating the white SUV captured on video cameras on August 18th, 2023, just before the fatal motorcycle crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road.

19-year-old Joseph Cook of Clarksville was killed in the crash, and Investigators are looking for this vehicle and driver in relation to that crash.

It is an early 2000s model Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with chrome rims and white running boards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.

Previous article
Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Wanda Mosley
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department update on section of Ringgold Road Closed for Water Line Repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online