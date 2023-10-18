70.4 F
Clarksville Police Department are still looking for Runaway Juvenile Joshua Clendening

Joshua Clendening
Joshua Clendening

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) sent out a release on August 25th, 2023, regarding 15-year-old Joshua Clendening.

Clarksville Police are still asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Joshua Clendening (white male).

He was last seen on August 22nd, at around 9:17am at the Tennessee Department of Children Services (DCS), 350 Pageant Lane.

Joshua is 5’5” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes, and is wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans. See attached photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

