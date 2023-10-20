67.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 20, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Softball begins Red & Black World Series Saturday
Sports

APSU Softball begins Red & Black World Series Saturday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball holds annual Red & Black World Series to wrap up fall schedule. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball holds annual Red & Black World Series to wrap up fall schedule. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closes its fall slate of games with its annual Red & Black World Series, beginning with a Saturday noon contest at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field. 

The series continues with games on Monday and Tuesday at 4:00pm.

The teams were drafted earlier in the week with the Red Team being led by sophomore catcher Ashlyn Dulaney and the Black Team being led by junior outfielder Raylon Roach.

Both team leaders come into the series with high expectations and enthusiasm about the inter-squad matchup to end the fall. 

Captain Ashlyn Dulaney – Red Team: “I am a team leader of the Red Team this year for our annual Red Vs Black games. I love this part of the fall because it brings out the competitiveness in ourselves. We show off all our hard work that we have prepared for all fall. It’s a lot of smack talk and a lot of fun! So excited!”

Captain Raylon Roach – Black Team: “I am so excited to be a captain for the black squad in our Red and Black World Series. Red and Black World Series is a tradition for our team each year. It is a chance for us to play one last series in the fall against each other before the spring season. It gets super competitive. I am very happy with and excited for the team I drafted. We have a lot of personality that will bring high energy to each game. I am super excited to get on the field to see how we compete!”

Red Team roster Black Team roster
Capt. Ashlyn Dulaney    C Capt. Raylon Roach     OF 
Emberly Nichols             P Samantha Miener           P
Kylie Campbell               IF Gabi Apiag                      IF
Mykenzi Duke                 C Mea Clark                       C
Megan Hodum               OF Kiley Hinton                     IF
Morgan Zuege                IF Macee Roberts               IF
Jacklyn Zuege                IF Kendyl Weinzapfel         OF
Charley Pursley             OF Payton Harris                  P
Emma Thompson          P Ashley Martin                  P
Skylar Sheridan             IF Jaya Herring                  OF
Brie Howard                  OF Jordan Benefiel               P
   

 

Tickets

All fall softball games are free of charge.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter), Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Soccer is at Lipscomb, Saturday
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 20th-23rd, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online