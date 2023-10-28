Austin Peay State University Cross Country has excellent performance at ASUN Championship

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Cross Country teams competed in the Atlantic Sun Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 28th.

“In the cross country championships, the team is emphasized over the individual.” said assistant coach Kendall Muhammad. “So while we had excellent individual performances, I’m mostly proud of how the team as a whole competed. We both improved on our prior year’s results, and we’re only getting started.”

The women’s team placed 10th in the ASUN Conference, powered by season and personal bests from 8 runners. They were led for the fifth-straight race by Ashley Doyle (55th, 19:08.9). She was followed by Lauren Lewis (60th, 19:24.0), Savannah Fruth (64th, 19:36.1), Kerra Marsh (73rd, 19:52.1), and Mary Kate French (78th 20:06.1).

The men’s team placed 11th in the ASUN, led by freshman Ryan Coley’s Personal-best time (85th, 27:56.6). He was followed by Lucas Bales (91st, 28:24.2), Jacob Schweigardt (93rd, 28:41.3), Jackson Fowler, (94th, 28:43.1) and Jack Fitzgerald (95th, 28:50.8)

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams return to action on November 10th at the NCAA South Regional being held at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida