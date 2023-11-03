Austin Peay State University holds National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza Groundbreaking Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Plaza Groundbreaking Ceremony on Saturday, October 28th at 12:30pm at the future home of the NPHC Plaza, located in the area between the APSU Marks Building and Fortera Stadium.

“The NPHC Plaza is a monumental achievement for Austin Peay State University and its Greek community,” APSU NPHC President Mickele Bridges said. “It is a piece of history that will be remembered on Austin Peay’s campus forever.”

Many members of the local community, as well as APSU faculty, staff, and special guests, gathered to commemorate one of the newest additions to Austin Peay State University.

“Once completed, we are confident that the NPHC Plaza will be a popular part of our campus landscape,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said.

“We are thrilled the plaza will serve as a public reminder and acknowledgment of the contributions of all the members of Austin Peay State University NPHC organizations,” APSU Vice President for Student Affairs Leonard E. Clemons said.

The space will commemorate the impact that the historically black organizations within the NPHC, also known as the “Divine Nine,” have made on Austin Peay State Univeristy. Those organizations include Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

“Our Austin Peay State University NPHC organizations have brought much distinction to our university and our local community for many years,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “It is fitting that we now have a designated space to honor their impact on the Austin Peay experience. We hope that past, present, and future members of APSU NPHC organizations will enjoy this Plaza as a place to gather and share special memories for years to come.”

For more information, contact the APSU Office of Alumni & Annual Giving at alumni@apsu.edu or 931.221.7979. If you are interested in supporting this project or any of the organizations represented at the APSU NPHC Plaza, you can make a gift at www.givetoapsu.com/NPHCPlots