APSU Football’s Riley Stephens, Kenny Odom named UAC Special Teams Player and Freshman of the Week

Clarksville, TN – After picking up their seventh-straight victory, Austin Peay State University kicker and punter Riley Stephens and wide receiver Kenny Odom were named the United Athletic Conference’s Special Teams Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively.

It is the first conference weekly award for both Stephens and Odom, and Austin Peay State Univeristy now leads the UAC with seven weekly award winners this season. The APSU Govs also were the first team to win all four weekly awards this season and are still one of just two teams in the league to accomplish that feat this season.

Stephens punted seven times for a 43.7-yard average and had four kicks downed inside the 20-yard line. Stephen’s day was highlighted by an 83-yard kick that was downed at the Eastern Kentucky four-yard line. The 83-yard punt was the second-longest in the FCS this season, the longest punt in UAC history, and the longest in Austin Peay State University history.

Stephens also kicked off six times for a 62.5-yard average with five touchbacks. The New Smyrna Beach, Florida, native ranks eighth in the FCS and leads the UAC with a 43.8-yard punting average this season.

Kenny Odom had just three catches in Saturday’s win against Eastern Kentucky, with all three coming on the final drive of regulation. After a 12-yard reception on 3rd-and-6, Odom converted another first down with a five-yard grab. Then with 39 seconds left to play, Odom made a contested catch in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown that gave Austin Peay a seven-point.

In addition, Odom made the tackle on Stephens’ 83-yard punt that stopped the EKU returner at the four-yard line for no gain on the play.

Stephens, Odom, and the No. 14-ranked Austin Peay State University football team are back in action when they host a Saturday 1:00pm UAC game against Utah Tech at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville. Saturday’s game – on Veterans Day – will serve as Austin Peay State University’s annual Military Appreciation Day, presented by ECHO Power Engineering.

