Blanchfield Army Community Hospital services for Thanksgiving Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Thanksgiving Day federal holiday, Thursday, November 23rd, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, and the appointment line will be closed.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities November 24th

BACH Patient-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate services on Friday, November 24th. Patients enrolled to Air Assault, Byrd Family, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes will be seen by appointment in the Air Assault Family Medical Home inside the C Building of the hospital.

Screaming Eagle Medical Home remains open normal business hours. Soldier-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate to LaPointe Army Medical Home. Patients needing primary care services should call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to book an appointment.

BACH’s Behavioral Health services remain open on Friday, November 24th. Embedded Behavioral Health 1 consolidates to the EBH Eagle Clinic, and Aviation EBH consolidates to Sustainment EBH. All other EBHs remain open for their Soldier population on Friday, November 24th.

BACH Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinics are open until noon for scheduled appointments. Byrd and LaPointe Physical Therapy Clinics will close.

All other BACH specialty services will be closed on Friday, November 24th for the DONSA.

Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the Emergency Center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

Taylor Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call, on Friday, November 24th. Patients can contact 270.798.5429 or 270.798.6362 for assistance.

Pharmacy Services

Outpatient pharmacies are closed Thanksgiving Day. However, the ScriptCenter, BACH’s new prescription locker system, is available 24/7 to pick-up prescriptions requested prior to noon, November 22nd. To request your new prescription to be filled and placed in the ScriptCenter for pickup, text “GET IN LINE” to 855.803.4165 and select the Script Center as the pickup location.

Town Center Pharmacy opens on the DONSA, Friday, November 24th, 9:00am-5:00pm.



Main, LaPointe, and Byrd Pharmacies will be closed on the DONSA. Screaming Eagle Pharmacy remains open Nov. 24 to assigned patients.



The Town Center Pharmacy opens normal Saturday business hours, 8:00am-4:00pm, November 25th.



All outpatient services reopen on Monday, November 27th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm

For more information on hours and service from BACH, visit https://blanchfield.tricare.mil