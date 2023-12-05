Austin Peay State University Athletics to Present 2023-24 Ring of Honor Inductees this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – During halftime of Saturday’s Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball game against Murray State, APSU’s athletics department will recognize 14 Governors alumni added to the Austin Peay State University Ring of Honor.

Tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader against Murray State are available online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Austin Peay athletics ticket office at 931.221.7329. Saturday begins with the Austin Peay-Murray State women’s basketball game at 4:00pm. The men’s contest follows at 6:15pm on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena in Downtown Clarksville.

Announced in September, the Austin Peay State University Ring of Honor recognizes those who are among APSU’s most outstanding in their collegiate sport. This honor enshrines its recipients within Austin Peay State University’s athletics facilities by permanently displaying an honoree’s name in their home facility where possible.

The Austin Peay State University Ring of Honor includes retired jerseys from baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, football, soccer, softball, and volleyball – including the department’s 18 previously retired jerseys.

The Ring of Honor also provides the ability to recognize those APSU student-athletes who competed in men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track & field, women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s rifle, women’s tennis, and men’s tennis.

The following Austin Peay State University greats will be recognized in Saturday’s Ring of Honor ceremonies Saturday:

Ayesha Maycock, Women’s Track & Field

A seven-time OVC champion and the 2001 Indoor Track & Field Co-Athlete of the Year. She won the indoor long jump title in three consecutive seasons (1999-2001) and the outdoor long jump twice (2000-01). Twice named APSU’s Most Outstanding Female Athlete and was the Governors’ 2000-01 Joy Award Winner.

Sheena Gooding, Women’s Track & Field

A 2001 NCAA Track All-American after finishing fourth in the 2001 NCAA championship, Gooding was named OVC Indoor Track & Field Co-Athlete of the Year twice. She was a 10-time OVC champion, winning both the indoor and outdoor 800-meter run titles all four years of her career and twice winning the indoor mile.

Craig Rudolph, Men’s Golf

Rudolph, who passed away in May 1998, was the Governors’ second individual OVC Championship Medalist, winning the 1988 OVC Men’s Golf Championship. He was one of 16 individuals invited to play in the 1987 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, where he reached the event’s third round. He also finished second in the Tennessee State Amateur and competed in the U.S. Amateur in 1987.

Noel Phillips, Men’s Tennis

A two-time OVC singles champion, Phillips led Austin Peay State University to an appearance in the 1974 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship. He won the OVC singles title in 1973 and 1974 and paired with Jorge Jimenez to win the 1973 doubles title in upset fashion.

Susan Sheather-Kliebert, Women’s Tennis

A two-time OVC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year recipient (1992 & 1994), Sheather-Kliebert won the OVC No. 1 singles titles in 1992 and 1994 and added the No. 1 doubles title in 1994 along with teammate Andrea Hede. Finished her career with a 57-9 singles record, including a 28-2 mark in OVC play.

T.J. Kleynhans-Allen, Women’s Tennis

A two-time OVC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year recipient (1985-86), Kleynhans-Allen captured back-to-back OVC No. 1 singles titles (1985-86) and in 1986 also won the No. 1 doubles title with Cathy Lamond. She helped APSU win the 1986 OVC Women’s Tennis Championship – the first women’s OVC championship. Kleynhans-Allen completed her career with a 65-17 singles record.

Chuck Abbott (#2), Baseball

Owner of the longest hitting streak in program history at 42 games, Abbott and fellow inductee Nate Manning combined to form one of the greatest left-side defensive pairings in program history. Nearly 30 years after his playing career ended, Abbott remains among the Govs career top 15 in hits (218, 15th), runs scored (153, 10th), triples (10, 3rd), and stolen bases (60, 7th).

During the Govs’ storied 1996 season, Abbott earned his second First Team All-OVC honor at shortstop. He was an OVC All-Tournament honoree while leading the APSU Govs to their first NCAA Division I baseball tournament appearance.

Terrence Holt (#3), Football

Holt was the greatest game changer in Austin Peay State University football history. At the end of his career, Holt left as the program’s most prolific kick returner and all-purpose runner in program history.

As of 2022, he held NCAA FCS records in single-season and career kickoff returns, most career yards on kickoff returns (4,683), and most career yards on combined kick returns (5,230). Holt also ranked seventh in career all-purpose yardage (7,512) and still owned the NCAA FCS’ 17th-best single-season all-purpose yardage mark (2,373).

Ashley Haynes (#44), Women’s Basketball

A three-time All-OVC honoree, Haynes remains the prototype for an Austin Peay State University women’s basketball all-around athlete. She remains among the program’s top 10 in points (1,497, 6th), rebounds (1,080, 2nd), assists (387, 5th), blocks (119, 4th), and steals (207, 7th). She is the only player in program history among the top 10 in points, rebounds, and assists.

Angela Thompson (#10), Softball

Thompson was the Govs’ number one pitcher each of her four seasons and led the team in wins and strikeouts each season – one of only two pitchers to do so in their careers. A workhorse who recorded a program-best 103 complete games in 106 career starts, Thompson finished as the program’s all-time leader in wins (57) and shutouts (25) while recording two no-hitters and six one-hitters.

Tatiana Ariza (#15), Women’s Soccer

Tatiana Ariza was dominant in her four years at Austin Peay State University, finishing her career with nine Austin Peay single-season records and 12 career records. She currently occupies four of the top seven spots on the single-season goals list.

Tatiana finished her career with 54 goals, which puts her at the top of the career goals scored list with a 24-goal cushion between her and the next closest Gov. Joining her twin sister Natalia, Tatiana is one of two Governors in program history to receive four all-conference honors in their career, and the only Gov to be a first-team selection all four seasons.

Natalia Ariza (#11), Women’s Soccer

Natalia also is ranked among APSU’s all-time top-10 in career goals, assists, and points – despite playing a defense-heavy role for much of her final three seasons at Austin Peay State University. Her final two campaigns focused extensively on defense, and they yielded two first-team

All-OVC honors, helping her join twin sister Tatiana, as one of two Governors in program history to receive four all-conference honors in their career.

Terry Taylor (#21), Men’s Basketball

Taylor was the 15th player in Ohio Valley Conference History to earn multiple Player of the Year honors, a four-time First Team All-OVC selection, and the only player in OVC history to rank among the league’s career top-10 in scoring and rebounding while becoming the fifth player to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during their OVC career.

He finished his career as Austin Peay State University’s all-time scoring leader with 2,507 points, third in career rebounds (1,248), fourth in blocks (131), and first in minutes played (4,368).

Cheryl Holt (#364), Volleyball Coach

Holt enjoyed an illustrious 23-year APSU coaching career that saw her serve as volleyball coach (1982-2004), head tennis (1983-85), and softball coach (1986-87) as well as assistant women’s basketball coach for one season.

However, it is with APSU volleyball that Holt is most associated after amassing 364 victories as the program’s head coach. The bulk of her success (241 wins) came in her final 13 years as a coach with increased emphasis on women’s sports. Her teams qualified for the OVC tournament a then-record 19 straight times.