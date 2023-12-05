Clarksville, TN – More than five dozen local businesses and organizations set up booths on the streets of downtown for Clarksville’s 14th annual Fright on Franklin.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Amanda Pitt says the event perfectly exemplifies her department’s love for the community and its mission to deliver great events that the entire family can enjoy together.

Pitt estimated this year’s attendance to be close to 6,000. In addition to costume contests for all age groups, vendors also competed for prizes, and many went all out with their booth design and costumes.

