Fort Campbell conducting prescribed burns

Fort Campbell, KY – The 2023 Prescribed Burn Season kicked off this month. Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works Forestry Section is conducting prescribed burns in various training areas on the installation. Smoke may be seen from off the installation.

Prescribed burns promote healthier ecosystems, enhance wildlife habitat, improve forest conditions, and facilitate military training and maintain important desired conditions.

Read how the prescribed burns support Fort Campbell’s missions here www.army.mil/article/244693