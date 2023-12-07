Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Jeremiah Mussell

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jeremiah Mussell (white male). He was last seen on December 1st around 3:00pm after he left school.

Jeremiah is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes, and was wearing black skinny jeans and a black Champion hoodie. Jeremiah also goes by the name Jeremiah Burnham.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Headley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5683.