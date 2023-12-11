Clarksville Police Department releases names of Tornado Victims

Clarksville, TN – It is with a heavy heart that the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) had to make death notifications as a result of the tornado that impacted the City of Clarksville on Saturday, December 9th, 2023.

First responders with the Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR), Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services all responded to 911 calls during the storm.

There were three fatalities resulting from the tornado. 59-year-old Donna Allen of Florida, 34-year-old Stephen Kwaah Hayes of Clarksville, and 10-year-old Arlan Coty of Clarksville.

The next of kin notifications have been made.