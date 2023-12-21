36.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University sign Two
Sports

Austin Peay State University sign Two

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball ink two more to talented incoming softball class. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball ink two more to talented incoming softball class. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball welcomes two more talented student-athletes to its incoming recruiting class, with the additions of Kam Moore and Ashley Diaz who will join the Governors next fall ahead of the 2025 season.

With the additions of Moore (Pleasant Grove, Alabama/Bessemer Academy) and Diaz (Wellington, Florida/Palm Beach Central), its bring the APSU Govs current incoming class to five.

Kam Moore, 5-1, Outfield, Pleasant Grove, Alabama (Bessemer Academy)

Moore, a left-handed hitting speedster, holds the school’s single-season record for stolen bases, while being named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State Second-Team, following her junior year, while also being selected to participate in the Alabama Independent School Association Junior All-Start Game.

As a freshman, was a member of the Rebels 2021 squad that won the Class AAA AISA State Championship.

Ashley Diaz, 5-6, Utility, Wellington, Florida (Palm Beach Central HS)

Diaz, a utility player that can catcher, infield or outfield, was selected to the Sun Sentinel Palm Beach Class 7A-6A Second Team as a junior, after batting .371, including four doubles and three home runs, while driving in 17.

As a sophomore, was named to the Sun Sentinel Palm Beach Class 7A-6A First Team after batting .465, with three doubles, a triple and a home run, while driving in 17 runs. Also, while leading the team in batting average and RBIs, led team with a .651 slugging percentage, while also recording a .521 on-base percentage.

Following her freshman season, she was a Sun Sentinel Palm Beach Class 7A-6A honorable mention selection after batting .375, including six doubles and two home runs, while driving in 20.

Previous article
Montgomery County Government announces Holiday Closures
Next article
101st Airborne Division Soldiers commemorate Battle of the Bulge 79th anniversary
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online