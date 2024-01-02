Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 2nd, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Kingsley is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. Kingsley is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. She will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Kingsley will make a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Jingle is a young male Domestic Shorthair hair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Find him at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Celeste is a sweet Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter-trained. This little lady is full of energy and loves to play. She is also a fan of much attention too. She loves the cat tunnels and would be so happy with a family where she can have lots of toys to play with as well as attention and lots of loving!! She does well with other cats, dogs and children.

Celeste can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Laci is a young female Tabby Domestic Shorthair. Fully vetted, spayed, dewormed, and on Flea/tick medication. She is litter-trained and very good with other cats. Dogs unknown at this time. Laci is friendly, gentle, playful and affectionate and would love to find her forever home.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Freddie is an 18-month-old male Hound mix. He is neutered, fully vetted and keeps his kennel very clean. He loves kids and does very well with other dogs. Freddie is young enough to be trained for any type of field work or possible agility or fly ball challenges. A fenced yard and an active family would be just ideal for this sweet boy!

If you would love to add Freddie to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained! He is a very high-energy boy who will require an owner who will create and provide a lot of structure, can be the alpha, and can meet his exercise needs. Older children will be best suited for him and a very outdoorsy, active home with a very stable easy-going dog who will be able to tolerate Copper’s energy levels.

He would love a lot of land to run around on and is fine with ducks, chickens, and cats. Farm /Ranch life would be a huge bonus! He is wary of strangers and does show some signs of anxiety so slow, managed introductions to visitors or new people is recommended. He is extremely smart and would also do well with agility or fly ball.



Copper can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Spunky is a 6-year-old Shih Tzu mix. He is fully vetted and neutered, crate-trained and microchipped. Spunky is a bit skittish at first and prefers a home with children at least 12 or older. He just loves carrying around his stuffed toys and with time and patience will just become your best little buddy!

You can find Spunky and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Bowie! Bowie is a 3-month-old Weimaraner/and possibly (not 100% sure) Coyote mix but could be some type of Husky maybe? Definitely some type of mixed puppy. Fully vetted and dewormed. This baby is super sweet, loving, gorgeous and just so unsure and timid of everything! He is doing great with house training, great with other dogs and is super quiet. He will need a family with love, patience, and time to help Bowie become his best self!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Elaida is a 2-year-old female Calico. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter-trained. She was abandoned after her family situation changed and was understandably scared when brought into rescue. But with love and patience in her foster home, Elaida has started to come around again and regain her trust and confidence with people.

She purrs just as soon as you are near her. She just wants a loving home. Elaida will be someone’s wonderful companion.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Waffles is an adult male Chow Chow/Shepherd mix. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, very smart and playful. He is fully vetted, house trained, neutered and good with other dogs and children. This guy is one very easy going, laid back boy. He walks great on a leash, and has very nice house manners. He will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of Waffles journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Claussen and Kosher are the two remaining “Pickle Pups”. They are possible Wire Haired Terrier/possible Herding breed mixes and are almost 4 months old. They are fully vetted and neutered and working on house manners. These guys are super playful and love other dogs and are good with children.

They are close but not bonded so they are available to be adopted separately into loving families. They will thrive in an active home with a fenced yard and lots of toys. Their adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about them you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/kosher (and Claussen will be on the page as well)/ or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Soji means adored in Japanese and this girl is just that. She is a Great Pyrenese/ Staffordshire mix on her mothers side and a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Weimaraner on her fathers side.She will be 2 in March, is fully vetted and crate and house trained. She is not spayed yet.

She needs a home with children over 10 and has a ton of energy! She will do best with an active, outdoor loving family. She plays with other dogs but is selective. She is a bit timid at first when meeting new people but warms up quickly and is very food motivated so training will be easy. She does great with grooming, no issues with nail trimmers and dryers.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, want more information on Soji and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com