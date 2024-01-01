New Year, New You: Embracing Yoga for Physical and Emotional Well-being in Clarksville

Written by Rick Glass

Clarksville, TN – When the regret for all the excess food overindulgence sets in about New Year’s Day evening, visions of treadmills, rowing machines, and gym memberships begin to dance in our heads.

It’s no secret that in the first two months of any year, there’s a spike in people deciding (via resolutions – repeatedly) to eat better, lose weight, and get more exercise. While the benefits of regular exercise are many, more and more people are realizing that the consistent practice of Yoga can bring additional rewards for not only their physical but emotional health as well.

Originating in India, the history of Yoga in the United States began in the late 19th century, only becoming mainstream in the 1960’s and 1970s, especially in places like California.

By 2016 an Ipsos study found that 36.7 million Americans were practicing Yoga. Originally primarily focusing on the mental (meditative) and breathing aspects, it took a bit before physical poses, and movement became an integral ingredient. Increasing strength, balance, and stamina are among the beneficial outcomes of yoga as well.

Clarksville is fortunate to have a multitude of options for the new or experienced Yoga practitioner or yogi. In addition to the practice of forming a variety of postures (or asanas) during a session, focus is made on both breathing and mindfulness. There are many types of yoga from Hatha, to Nidra and Vinyasa Flow, to restorative or calming, and it is easy to find a studio or teachers you like, and move between the types as you need them.

Although an entire article could be written about Sanctuary on Main alone, we’ll give you the condensed version. Owned and operated by partners Erika Wolfe and Amanda Rush at the intersection of Main and Fourth Street, Sanctuary has been open for right at two years. When deciding to move their first studio (Yoga Mat) they found the circa 1831 Clarksville landmark available, but in need of a lot of TLC.

In business together since 2015, they both have similar stories of coming to yoga – which rings true for many – of needing the emotional and mindful healing from yoga even more than the physical.

Their labor of love for the new studio took a while, but the result was life-changing. Bringing the history of the original Episcopal Church back to life, retaining as much architecture as possible, they have created, truly, a “Sanctuary” that draws people for many reasons. In addition to various yoga classes, they also offer massage, meditation sessions, and Reiki healing. They have a coffee shop and cafe, host artisan spaces, and put on regular events and live music. They have hosted APSU sports teams and done outreach classes at Tennova, and Premier Medical Group. They are also certified as a Theraputic Yoga Studio. Kept running like a top by business manager and Reiki master Rose Avila the multi-faceted appeal of Sanctuary draws people across all experiences.

Our second studio is owned and operated by Wy Wakefiled. Humble Heart Yoga Studio is located on Kraft Street. As many, a broken heart and body (from skating roller derby, no less) brought Wy to yoga. In 2013 she practiced at Radiant Yoga to heal, and apprenticed at Agri Studio, but eventually left yoga for five years. In 2018 she ultimately got her teaching certificate in Asheville,NC, worked at other local studios here, then opened Humble Heart about a year ago.

Wy loves seeing the transformative effect of yoga in practitioners minds and bodies. Her current life point leads her mostly to Yin mindful practice, but she still loves the challenge of her favorite pose, Down Dog. A believer in yoga’s traumatic healing properties, her studio offers other therapies including massage and touch healing for somatic alignment. She also holds events at Humble Heart, and enjoys all the new faces that become family. Wy also is a fan of Serene Squirrel Massage, and Ayurvedic Medicine center on Golf Club Lane.

When Jane Manning seriously came to yoga about 10 years ago, she took time to refine her practice, and was encouraged to take teacher training. When her home studio was going out of business she felt moved to buy the company and keep a precious resource for her community.

She now owns and operates the Nbalance Hot Yoga & Fitness studio on Memorial Drive, a space she built after moving from Madison Street. She realized that Yoga had changed her life, allowing her to learn to manage external circumstances, and how they affected her.

In 2015 after a trip to California, Jane purchased Nbalance before she completed teacher training. In addition to various yoga practices, the studio offers fitness classes, an Infrared heated room (the first in Clarksville), a yoga wall for Iyengar practice, and a halo-therapy generated salt lounge for inhalation sessions of dry salt therapy, to address breathing conditions and skin issues. There is more on that on their website.

In 2018 Jane was approached by the Downtown Commons to lead an outdoor yoga series that evolved into Sunrise and Sunset Yoga, in the open space, which is presented during the Spring and Fall. Since there was room for separation, classes could be held even during the health shutdown, and offered a much-needed way for people to cope with the stress of the time. With a staff of 8 or 9 teachers, Nbalance is known for their hot, powerful yoga, but is also a holistically oriented environment that considers the entire person and how they can improve their lives.

Shangri-La Hot Yoga is a “newer” arrival on the Yoga scene as well. Owned by Magdalena Murphy (as well as Shangri-La Day Spa) and managed by Melissa Sulowski, the studio is located off Wilma Rudolph Blvd across from Sherwin-Williams paint store. A long-time certified massage therapist, in 2007 Magdalena wound up teaching yoga out of a gym, due to a lack of space.



Yoga certified in India in 2015, she bought the day spa in 2017, and the current studio in 2018. Melissa (a Cali transplant) started yoga with her sister 10 years ago, and since she used to help her Dad at the gym he owned, she had the management experience to help Magda out when they became friends. They offer hot and non (Nidra, Gentle flow, and Restorative) yoga, and have a two week yoga new-student special for sale. They, as well as some other studios will offer New Year special pricing.



For many (like me) the path to yoga started with a friend who suggested I take advantage of a special offer to try out Yoga Mat. Although many don’t think they have the right build or are athletic enough to practice, as Erika says, “there is a yoga for every body” (two words). No matter how little you think you can do, you can do something, and you will not only get better at it physically with time, but you can ease suffering and improve your mindfulness and outlook on life. What have you got to lose, other than a little time?



Go ahead…. Strike a Pose.