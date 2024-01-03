Clarksville Police Department reports robbery at La Laguana Market on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On December 27th, 2023, at approximately 8:45pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a robbery that had just occurred at the La Laguna Market located at 2801 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The clerk reported that a male dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, and a face mask just pointed a pistol at her and demanded the money. After receiving the money, the suspect exited the store and ran south of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Images of the suspect were obtained from the video security cameras, and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person.

Anyone with information or any additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.