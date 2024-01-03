36.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports robbery at La Laguana Market on Fort Campbell...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports robbery at La Laguana Market on Fort Campbell Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the robbery suspect in this photo.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the robbery suspect in this photo.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On December 27th, 2023, at approximately 8:45pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a robbery that had just occurred at the La Laguna Market located at 2801 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The clerk reported that a male dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, and a face mask just pointed a pistol at her and demanded the money. After receiving the money, the suspect exited the store and ran south of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Images of the suspect were obtained from the video security cameras, and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person.

Anyone with information or any additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
APSU Women’s Basketball kicks off ASUN play against Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Red Coat Run area wide water outage for fire hydrant replacement
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online