Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Shamarre Hale named ASUN Player of the Week

Clarksville, TN – Graduate Shamarre Hale has been named the first player in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball program history to be named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

An ASUN Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, Shamarre Hale had consecutive double-doubles in the opening week of conference play. The center had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the Governors’ ?65-63 victory against Bellarmine and 15 points and 13 rebounds in a ?62-52 win over Eastern Kentucky.

The Chicago, Illinois native earned consecutive Newcomer of the Week honors last season, was the unanimous ASUN Sixth Player of the Year, and earned Second-Team All-Conference honors during her first year with the Governors.

Hale is ranked second in the conference with 65 free throw attempts and third with 48 free throws. Her 73.8 free throw percentage ranks her sixth in the conference. She is ranked fourth in both blocks per game and rebounds per game with 1.0 and 7.1, respectively.

Hale is the first Gov to earn a Conference Player of the week honor since Karle Pace was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, on February 8th, 2022.

Hale and the Governors take their first ASUN road trip of the season as they travel to play North Alabama in a Thursday 5:30pm matchup before heading to Central Arkansas for a Saturday 1:00pm game.