Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle Crash on Purple Heart Parkway at Bevard Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:38am on the Purple Heart Parkway at Bevard Road.

One of the vehicles rolled over and is blocking the westbound lanes of the Purple Heart Parkway. CPD officers have been able to open up the shoulder, allowing traffic to flow, but motorists should find an alternate route if possible or prepare for a delay in their commute.

There are no reported injuries, and the roadway should be opened back up within the hour.

There is no other information available for release at this time.