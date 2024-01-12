APSU Men’s Basketball heads to Nashville to take on Lipscomb

Austin Peay (8-8 | 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb (10-7 | 1-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 13th, 2024 | 4:00pm

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team ends a four-game road trip in its third Atlantic Sun Conference contest of the season in a Saturday game against Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The tip-off is slated for 4:00pm.

Austin Peay (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) split its opening games of ASUN play last week, earning an 84-68 victory against Bellarmine in the conference opener before dropping a 69-59 decision against Eastern Kentucky last Saturday.

Graduate student guard Dezi Jones leads the APSU Govs with 19.0 points per game through the early ASUN season, while fellow graduate student guard DeMarcus Sharp paces the APSU Govs in scoring (296 points, 17.4 points per game), rebounds (123, 7.2 per game), and assists (80, 4.7 per game).

If Sharp maintains his team-best marks in all three statistical categories, he will be the first Gov to accomplish such since Trenton Hassell averaged 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game during the 1999-00 season.

Sharp also paces the APSU Govs with 126 made field goals on 294 attempts, which ranks sixth and fourth in Division I, respectively. His 41 steals also are the 10th-best mark nationally through 17 games.

Saturday’s contest is the 76th all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb (10-7, 1-1 ASUN) in a series that began 94 years ago in 1930. APSU leads the all-time series, 40-35, but have dropped 10 of the last 11 games since 2010.

Lipscomb also split its trip to the Bluegrass State last week, dropping its conference opener to Eastern Kentucky and defeating Bellarmine in its most recent outing.

The Bisons have been efficient throughout the season thus far, with their 13.0 fouls per game ranking the third-fewest in the country. They also bolster the third-best scoring offense in the ASUN with 80.1 points per game and are 28th in Division I and fourth in the ASUN with 9.6 three-pointers per game.

About Austin Peay Men's Basketball



Austin Peay State University enters its third ASUN Conference contest 8-9 after splitting the opening week of league play.

Dezi Jones scored a game-high 21 points in an 84-68 win against Bellarmine, while DeMarcus Sharp led the APSU Govs with 22 points during a 69-59 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University looks to end a three-game losing streak to Lipscomb. A win also would be the Govs’ first against the Bisons as ASUN Conference rivals.

The APSU Govs’ last win against Lipscomb came in a December 20th, 2015 victory in Nashville, which was the Govs’ first win against the program since 1963 – the matchup was renewed during the 2010-11 season after the teams had not meant since that 1962-63 season.

Lipscomb is led in scoring by Derrin Boyd, who scored 16.5 points per game.

Austin Peay State University is led in points (17.5 per game), rebounds (7.2), assists (80), steals (41), field goals made (126) and field goals attempted (294).

A Deeper Meaning

What a win would mean: Austin Peay State University returns to .500 at 9-9 and improves to 2-1 in ASUN play… First win against Lipscomb and at its facility since 2015… APSU Govs improve to 3-7 on the road… Austin Peay State University improves to 6-3 in games played in Tennessee… APSU Govs improve to 6-3 following a loss. Govs improve to 4-4 in afternoon games… APSU Govs improve to 2-4 in Saturday games and 3-5 in weekend matchups.

Last Time Against Lipscomb

Last Game: Austin Peay State University dropped an 86-72 decision to the Bisons, January 14th, 2023. It was led in scoring by 20 points by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, but were unable to slow a Lipscomb team that shot 51.0 and 45.5 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively.

Last Win: Austin Peay State University Hall of Famer Chris Horton had one of the greatest single-game performances in program history with 37 points and 13 rebounds on 16-of-17 shooting from the field in a 92-84 victory against the Bisons on December 20th, 2015. The performance would go on to earn him OVC and Mid-Major Madness Player of the Week honors.

