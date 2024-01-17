26.5 F
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Clarksville Police Department seeks to Business Burglary Suspect

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a business burglary that occurred on January 4th, 2024, at approximately 3:16am at Clarksville Fasteners, 1017 College Street.

An unknown male entered the business and stole several items on the main counter.

The burglary suspect's vehicle.
He arrived in an SUV that was captured on video surveillance cameras, and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Headley at 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

