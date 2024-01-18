Clarksville-Montgomery County School Systems Schools to remain Closed Friday, January 19th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) apologizes for the later notice this afternoon. CMCSS wanted to review the latest forecasts and monitor the conditions as the wintry mix moved into our community before making the best decision we could for the safety of students, employees, and families. Montgomery County is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 9:00am tomorrow.

Additionally, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued beginning at 10:00am tomorrow through Saturday. There are concerns about black ice and other travel hazards, especially on elevated, shaded, and untreated surfaces.

CMCSS is so thankful for the hard work of our school custodial and Operations Department crews who worked diligently this week to prepare campuses. CMCSS’s goal is to return to school as quickly and safely as possible, and they worked towards that goal. Unfortunately, the weather has not been cooperative this week.

CMCSS will be able to apply for a waiver from the state for the 4th of 5 days for the closure tomorrow.

Although this weekend will be another bitter-cold stretch, the temperatures will warm up to the high 50s next week. CMCSS does not foresee any issues returning to school on Monday, and look forward to welcoming students back for a great week of learning.

Please stay safe and warm this weekend! We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families during this week of closures due to the winter storms.