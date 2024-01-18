Clarksville Fire Rescue releases name of 50-year-old woman who died in a Wednesday Night Fire

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) is deeply saddened to report the devastating loss of a 50-year-old woman who tragically perished in a fire that broke out last night. Her identity has been confirmed as Gina Michelle Wes.

At this difficult time, CFR extends its deepest condolences to Gina Wes’ family and friends, whose lives have been irreversibly impacted by this heart-wrenching loss. CFR urges the community to join them in supporting and comforting those affected by this tragic event, offering our love, sympathy, and any assistance they may require during this trying period.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to 147 Darlene Drive for an apartment fire at 9:42pm, Wednesday, January 17th, 2024. The first Engine arrived at 9:45pm with light smoke coming from the front door of an apartment in the tri-plex. Ms. Wes was found in the apartment, where she succumbed to her injuries. Montgomery County EMS pronounced her deceased at the scene.

A neighbor smelled smoke, heard the smoke alarm going off, and called 9-1-1. The neighbor knocked on the door, trying to get the neighbor to come to the door. They went inside the apartment and saw the smoke and smoldering fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene, performed a quick search at 9:47pm, and quickly brought the fire under control.