Nashville Sounds announces All 4 Lou Showdown Featuring Vanderbilt and Belmont Baseball at First Horizon Park on March 19th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park announced the second annual All 4 Lou Showdown. The college baseball game, featuring the Vanderbilt Commodores and Belmont Bruins, will raise money for the Live Like Lou Fund for ALS Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

On Tuesday, March 19th, the Commodores play the Belmont Bruins in a non-conference tilt. It’s the seventh time the two teams will play at First Horizon Park. Vanderbilt will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

The Live Like Lou Fund focuses on defeating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Live Like Lou Foundation and VUMC have been working together for the past three years, committing more than $3.5 million to fund ALS research.

“It’s exciting to showcase two of Nashville’s college baseball programs together at First Horizon Park,” said Sounds General Manager Adam English. “After raising over $15.00 thousand dollars with last year’s games, we’re thrilled to continue to support the Live Like Lou Foundation.”

Tickets start at $10.00 for general admission seating. With each ticket purchased, $4.00 will go directly to fund ALS research at VUMC. Club and Field Suites are also available. Tickets can be purchased online here.

There are a variety of other sponsorship opportunities available which include MVP Level ($493), All-Star Level ($1,080), Iron Horse Level ($2,130) and Hall of Fame Level ($4,444). These options include reserved Club Level seating. To learn more or sponsor, contact Erin Morrison at erin.morrison@vumc.org or 615.936.3088.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2nd. Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.