Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 21st-25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – After a chilly and partly cloudy night, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mostly sunny and mild Monday, with a high near 44 degrees.

However, the pleasant weather will not last long, as a series of storm systems will bring showers and gusty winds to the area starting Monday night.

The first round of showers will arrive mainly after midnight on Monday, with a low of around 35 degrees. The south-southeast wind will pick up to 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%, so make sure to have an umbrella handy.

The showers will continue throughout Tuesday, with a high near 50 degrees. With a south-southeast direction, the wind will remain strong and speeds around 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%, and rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and a half of an inch.

The wet weather will persist into Tuesday night, with showers likely and a low of around 46 degrees. The southeast wind will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, and additional rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday will be another rainy day, with showers and a high near 60 degrees. The south-southeast wind will stay at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%, and rainfall amounts could be between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

The showers will intensify into Wednesday night, with a possibility of a thunderstorm. The low will be around 55 degrees, and the south wind will be around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%, and some storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Thursday will be the last day of the wet and windy week, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will be near 63 degrees, and the wind will shift to a south-southwest direction and remain around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, and rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and a half of an inch.

The showers will taper off by Thursday night, with a 30% chance of precipitation before midnight. The low will be around 44 degrees, and the sky will be mostly cloudy.