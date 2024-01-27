APSU announces Baseball & Softball Season Tickets are on Sale Now

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball and softball teams are each only weeks away from opening their respective 2024 seasons.

The APSU Athletics Department announced 2024 season ticket plans, with new season ticket sales starting Friday.

2024 APSU Baseball Season Tickets

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will host 28 games on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park during the upcoming season. The home schedule begins Opening Weekend, February 16th-18th, when APSU hosts Western Illinois. Key Atlantic Sun Conference series against Queens, Bellarmine, Jacksonville, Eastern Kentucky, and North Alabama also dot the home slate.

Season ticket pricing for 2024 is $135.00 — for reserved chairback seating behind home plate. Chairback bleacher seating starts at $120.00, and bleacher seating is $100.00 for the season.

The K Club Returns

The K Club is a premium indoor area with a patio overlooking Joe Maynard Field that includes unlimited beverages and snacks throughout the game. The K Club Pass is available as an add-on to any season ticket package for an additional $200.00 per seat.

2024 APSU Softball Season Tickets

Austin Peay State University’s softball team hosts 27 games on Cheryl Holt Field at Cathi Maynard Park in 2024. The Govs’ home slate opens with a February 29th outing against Power 5 foe Kansas.

The APSU Govs host two tournaments this season: The Governors Classic, March 1st-3rd, and the Cathi Maynard Invitational, March 8th-9th, with APSU playing five games each weekend. In addition, Austin Peay State University hosts Central Arkansas, Bellarmine, Queens, and Florida Gulf Coast during ASUN play.

Softball season ticket prices are $80.00 for reserved chairback seats and $50.00 for general admission bleacher seating.

How to Purchase

For more information, complete this online form to reach the APSU Athletics Ticket Office today.

