Gloria Johnson Sets Fundraising Record For Tennessee Democratic Senate Candidate

Nashville, TN – Representative Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) has announced that her campaign for Senate has ended the year strong with an impressive fundraising haul of over $1 million in donations in the last quarter – the second consecutive quarter with more than a million dollars raised.

The $2.3 million total raised since announcing her candidacy in September is a record for a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Tennessee over the first 2 quarters of their campaign, excluding personal loans by a candidate.

“I’m deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of support that has come from those in every corner of our state, and beyond,” said Rep. Johnson. “As I’ve said from the onset, this campaign is not about me – it’s about all of us. It’s about bringing more resources to the Volunteer State. It’s about ensuring that Tennesseeans can thrive and succeed – whether they live in the city or in our rural communities.”

“It’s about lifting up our working families. No longer are we going to accept our state being ranked in the bottom half in education, healthcare, and child well-being. There’s a movement happening in Tennessee, and we are going to break through the partisan gridlock in Washington to deliver real results, and make our voices heard,” Rep. Johnson stated.

“From day one I am going to be a Senator who stands tall for the people of Tennessee. I’m not going to bow down to special interest groups, I’m going to do what’s right for our state, and for our country,” Johnson added.

“Thanks to the groundswell of grassroots support over the past four months, we’ve been able to be proactive, and really hit the ground running as we enter the 2024 election cycle,” said Campaign Manager Cyrus Shick. “We know that we have a long road ahead of us, so the ability to be aggressive by building up a talented team and investing in strong infrastructure early is what’s going to make this race competitive.”

Through the first two quarters, Gloria Johnson’s campaign has received over 54,000 contributions from more than 30,000 individual donors, with an average donation of $44.55. Contributions have come from supporters in all 95 counties in Tennessee, and all 50 states.