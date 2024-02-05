Clarksville Police Department announces K9 Police Dog “Arlo” Retired February 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Arlo” from police duties effective February 1st, 2024.

In September 2018, K9 Arlo was 14 months old when he became a patrol service dog with CPD’s Special Operations K9 Services Unit. He was assigned to Officer Seth Paugh, and together, they attended a 6-week patrol/detection law enforcement training course.

Officer Paugh and Arlo worked together until Officer Paugh was promoted to Sergeant in July 2019 and assigned as a Patrol Shift Supervisor.

In June 2019, Officer Andrew Trescott joined the K9 Services Unit and thus began the transition of handlers from Officer Paugh to Tresscott, who would be partnered with K9 Arlo. Officer Trescott and Arlo attended the 6-week patrol/detection training, and together, they patrolled the streets of Clarksville for the next 4 ½ years.

Throughout his stellar career, Clarksville Police Department K9 Arlo has participated in hundreds of hours of training and patrol work with constant and extraordinary physical demands.

Arlo has been faithful throughout his performance and excellently performed while serving as a CPD’s K-9 Unit member.

Due to some medical issues, it was determined that the best course of action was to request that Arlo be retired from active police duty, and he was placed “inactive” in December 2023.

Knowing Arlo could no longer perform his duties and was looking at retiring, Officer Trescott expressed his desire to adopt Arlo and provide him with care and necessary upkeep after retirement.

On February 1st, 2024, the Clarksville City Council unanimously voted to authorize CPD to retire K9 Arlo and donate him to his main handler, Andrew Trescott.

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell stated, “There is a special bond between a K9 and his handler. They develop a relationship that transcends beyond the patrol car. We felt it was important for Andrew to be allowed to take Arlo home and continue to care for him, where he can enjoy his retirement.”

“Thank you, Mayor Pitts and the entire City Council, for making this possible,” said Chief Crockarell.