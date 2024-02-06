Seven Tennessee State Parks of offer Valentine’s Meals

Nashville, TN – Seven restaurants at Tennessee State Parks will serve romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, and two parks – Montgomery Bell State Park and Natchez Trace State Park – offer overnight lodge stay packages.
Participating parks in the Valentine’s events are:
Montgomery Bell State Park
Lodge Montgomery Bell offers three unique ways to celebrate the holiday, one on the actual day and two on the weekend before Valentine’s Day.
Visitors may choose from:
- All-inclusive two-night stay on Friday, February 9th, and Saturday, February 10th, for $630.80 for two people.
- All-inclusive one-night stay on Saturday, February 10th for $436.20 for two people.
- Valentine’s Day four-course dinner on February 14th from 4:00pm-9:00pm for $135.00 for two people, taxes, gratuity, and beverage not included.
- Reservations required at 615.797.1612 and are available until February 4th.
Lodge Montgomery Bell
1000 Hotel Ave.
Burns, TN 37029
Natchez Trace State Park
Enjoy dinner for two and extend the experience with a stay at the Lodge at Natchez Trace.
Visitors may choose from:
- One-night stay, including dinner, on Wednesday, February 14th for $249.99, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are required at 800.250.8616 or 731.968.8176 and will be available until Friday, February 9th at 2:00pm.
- A Valentine’s dinner for two on February 14th from 5:00pm-8:00pm for $89.95 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage. Those 62 and older receive a 10 percent discount. Reservations are required at 731.968.8176 and will be available until Friday, February 9th, at 2:00pm.
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
567 Pin Oak Lodge Road
Lexington, TN 38351
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Enjoy a Valentine’s Day buffet at the Homestead Harvest Restaurant and make a stop at the photo booth.
Dinner is $40.00 per adult, not including tax and gratuity, 50 percent off for children aged 6-11, free for children 5 and younger with a paying adult, 10 percent off for age 62 and older, and military. Seatings are at 4:30pm and 6:00pm. Reservations are required at 931.484.7186 and must be placed before February 7th.
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
24 Office Drive
Crossville, Tennessee 38555
Fall Creek Falls State Park
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls offers a three-course meal with a great view of Fall Creek Falls Lake.
Dinner is served from 4:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, February 14th, Friday, February 16th, and Saturday, February 17th, for $89.00 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage.
Reservations are required at 423.881.5241 with a cut-off Monday, February 12th. A limited menu will be available for those without a reservation.
Lodge Fall Creek Falls
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN 38585
Henry Horton State Park
A romantic four-course dinner is served Wednesday, February 14th at the Restaurant at Henry Horton 5:00pm-8:00pm.
The dinner is $90.00 per couple or $45.00 per individual, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage.
Reservations are required and available in 15-minute increments from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Call 931.364.2222 and press 3 to reserve. Reservations are available until Sunday, February 4th at noon.
Restaurant at Henry Horton State Park
4209 Nashville Hwy.
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
Paris Landing State Park
Lunch and dinner are served at the Restaurant at Paris Landing on February 14th, with stunning views of Kentucky Lake.
Lunch is 11:00am-3:00pm and dinner 4:00pm-8:00pm, for $50.00 per plate, not including tax, gratuity, or beverages. A 10 percent discount is available for Veterans. Reservations are not accepted, and the meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Lodge Paris Landing
400 Lodge Road
Buchanan, TN 38222
Pickwick Landing State Park
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park will celebrate on Wednesday, February 14th with a three-course meal 4:00pm-8:00pm.
The price is $30.00 per person, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are required at 731.689.3135 and are limited to 10 guests per reservation. Guests age 62 and older, veterans, and active military with proper ID receive a 10 percent discount.
Lodge Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN 38326
For more information on each of the parks’ Valentine’s Day plans visit this link.