APSU Women’s Tennis defeats Middle Tennis, Southern Indiana

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis picked up wins against Middle Tennessee and Southern Indiana on Friday and Saturday at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (3-4) began Friday’s match against MTSU by securing the doubles point. The Govs No. 2 pairing of Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen claimed their match against MTSU’s Cassidy Mataia and Eloise Swarbrick, 6-3. The No. 3 pairing of Yu-Hua Cheng and Pauline Bruns also secured their match, 6-3, to clinch the point.

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov’s match against MTSU’s Alessia Truden and Sana Garakani was suspended APSU, 5-4.

Pauline Bruns got things started for the Govs in singles matches with her 6-1, 6-3 victory against Rutuja Chaphalkar. Asia Fontana earned the APSU Govs their third point with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Lena Peyer. Leder earned a 6-4, 7-5 win against Garakani with Torrealba picking up a 6-7 (2), 6-2, 10-5 win against Ilaria Sposetti.

Middle Tennessee gained one point from the Governors as Swarbrick bested Bohlen, 6-3, 6-3.

The Austin Peay State University swept Southern Indiana on Saturday in their first sweep since they defeated Queens on April 23rd.

Torrealba and Baranov took their doubles match 6-4 against with Leder and Bohlen winning 6-0. The Fontana and Bruns match was ended, 6-5.

The momentum carried over into singles matches, with Leder downing Rowe, 6-1, 6-1, and Torrealba taking down Ferranani 6-2, 6-0. Baranov went 6-2, 6-4 in her match with Fontana winning 6-1, 6-4. Bohlen and Cheng rounded out the APSU Govs scores, winning their matches 6-1,6-0 and 6-2, 6-0, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will face Vanderbilt in a February 25th 11:00am match in Nashville at Montgomery Bell Academy.