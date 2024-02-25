Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops 6-1 match to Vanderbilt

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis dropped a 6-1 decision to Vanderbilt on Sunday in Nashville at the Brownlee O. Curry Jr. Tennis Center.
The Governors dropped the doubles point with losses from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions. The No. 2 match was unfinished at 5-5.
In doubles, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov fell to Anessa Lee and Celia-Bell Mohr, 6-2 ?on court 1. Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana dropped a 6-4 decision to Sonya Macavei and Molly Staff ?on court 3. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match against Valeria Ray and Bridget Stammel was suspended, 5-5
Pauline Bruns earned the Govs their sole point with her 2-6, 6-1, 10-2 win over Vanderbilt’s Amy Stevens.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces Alabama-Birmingham in a February 29th, 1:00pm match in Birmingham, Alabama.
Results vs. Vanderbilt
Doubles
- Anessa Lee / Celia-Bell Mohr def. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov, 6-2
- Valeria Ray / Bridget Stammel suspended against Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen, 5-5
- Sonya Macavei / Molly Staff def. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana, 6-4
Singles
- Celia-Belle Mohr def. Jana Leder, 6-0, 6-1
- Bridget Stammel def. Denise Torrealba 6-1, 6-0
- Valeria Ray def. Sophia Baranov, 6-1, 6-2
- Holly Staff def. Asia Fontana, 6-0, 6-1
- Sonya Macavei def. Luca Bohlen, 6-2, 4-6, 10-5
- Pauline Bruns def.Amy Strevens, 2-6, 6-1, 10-2