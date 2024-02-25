Marsha Blackburn Report: Growing Momentum For The Kids Online Safety Act

Washington, D.C. – The growing bipartisan support for my Kids Online Safety Act—which just reached 64 co-sponsors—reflects the powerful voices of young people and parents who want Congress to act.

The recent watershed hearing with Big Tech CEOs showcased the urgent need for reform. With new changes to strengthen the bill and growing support, we should seize this moment to take action.

We must listen to the kids, parents, experts, and advocates and finally hold Big Tech accountable by passing the Kids Online Safety Act into law.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I joined my colleagues in calling for Leader Mitch McConnell to demand a Senate trial for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Our colleagues in the House recently passed two articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas, and it is our constitutional duty to conduct a thorough trial. I will vote to convict him given the chance.

My 95 County Tour is in full swing. This week, I was encouraged to learn more about the economic growth in Dickson County. Our leaders are working hard to ensure our communities remain prosperous amid President Joe Biden’s struggling economy.

I continued my tour in West Tennessee, hearing from Houston County and Stewart County residents about the adverse effects of the open southern border and how law enforcement is straining to combat illegal criminal activity. We must secure our border and build the wall.

This week, I had the honor to speak at the National Religious Broadcasters Media Leadership dinner about consequential issues in our lives and our faith: Religious liberty, education, protecting life, free speech, and protecting children. Now is the time to bring about real change, break up human trafficking rings, hold Big Tech accountable, and ensure children can be free to be children again.

ICYMI

Congress has an obligation to protect the young men and women who serve our country, which is why I introduced the bipartisan Coast Guard Academy Safe to Report Act. This legislation will protect survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment at the Coast Guard Academy and throughout the U.S. Coast Guard.

I introduced bipartisan legislation to improve emergency communication technology that could help save lives. The ITS Codification Act would codify the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS), and require the development of emergency communication and tracking technologies to help locate trapped individuals who may not have cell service or the ability to be located by rescuers.

If you are planning on traveling abroad this summer, now is the perfect time to renew your passport. If you need further assistance, please contact one of my six state offices.