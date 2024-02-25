Clarksville Police Department releases update on Wreck with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Zaxbys

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Fatal Crash Investigators responded to the crash that occurred last night on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) in front of Zaxbys at 1694 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A woman was traveling southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard and was rear-ended by another motorist in a white Jeep. The woman was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported to be in stable condition.

A witness saw the white Jeep shortly after the crash traveling North on Fort Campbell Boulevard and relayed information to the 911 center. Contact was made with the driver close to Tiny Town Road, and they were taken into custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656 ext. 5367.