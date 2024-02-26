APSU Baseball takes down Gonzaga, 6-4

Clarksville, TN – Second baseman Ambren Voitik hit for the cycle and led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 6-4 victory against Gonzaga Monday afternoon on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Voitik became the first Governors hitter to hit for the cycle since Alex Robles in 2017, who was ironically inducted into the APSU Athletics Hall of Fame Saturday. Voitik started his cycle with a run-scoring triple in the second inning. He tacked on a leadoff home run in the fourth inning and then a run-scoring double in the fifth that pushed the APSU Govs lead to 6-0. Voitik finished the day with a seventh-inning single, capping his 4-for-4, three RBI effort.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green (2-0) opened the game with five scoreless innings for the second straight start. He had to work around trouble in the first four innings, stranding two runners on base in each frame. Miller-Green would retire seven consecutive batters after allowing back-to-back singles in the fourth.

Gonzaga (1-6) broke up the shutout when center fielder Max Coupe hit a two-out home run in the fifth inning. Miller-Green returned to start the sixth but issued a walk to the first batter he faced, ending his outing. Gonzaga left fielder Vincent Temesvary’s two-run home run made the APSU Govs pay for the leadoff walk.

Austin Peay State University’s bullpen then saw four consecutive batters reach base without a hit, surrendering another run and narrowing the deficit to 6-4.

The APSU Govs turned to Tyler Hampu to shut down the threat, and he quickly retired two batters to end the seventh inning with APSU holding on to that 6-4 lead. Hampu then worked around a one-out walk in an eighth inning that saw him strikeout three batters. Closer Titan Kennedy-Hayes retired the Bulldogs in order to record his third save in the ninth inning.

Austin Peay (8-1), which won its eighth straight game, enjoyed another 13-hit day at the plate. Left fielder Clayton Gray had two hits and two walks. Center fielder John Bay hit his fifth home run in a 1-for-4 outing.

Coupe led Gonzaga’s offense with a 3-for-4 day, and Temesvary went 2-for-5 with two RBI. Miles Gosztola (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits over his two-inning start.