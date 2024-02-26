60.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 26, 2024
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis travels to Huntsville for match against Alabama A&M

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis to Face Alabama A&M in Huntsville. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis to Face Alabama A&M in Huntsville. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes on Alabama A&M University in a Monday 1:00pm match in Huntsville, Alabama.

Austin Peay (3-2) enters Monday’s matchup after falling 6-1 to Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. 

Giovanni Becchis earned the APSU Govs’ lone point with his 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 victory over Cumberland’s Martin Muller. Tom Bolton and Becchis defeated Cumberland’s Manuel Fernandez Guede and Lucas Duran in a 6-2 decision, but the Govs would not earn the doubles point. 

This is the third meeting between Austin Peay State University and Alabama A&M, with the APSU Govs winning the first two matchups. Monday’s match will be the first one since the Governor’s 4-0 victory in 2010. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where they will face Middle Tennessee in a February 27th 5:00pm match.

Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 26th, 2024
