APSU Baseball Govs Receive Votes in NCBWA Poll

Dallas, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team was among the teams receiving votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Poll, released Monday.

The Govs posted a 5-0 record last week, including two wins at Mississippi State. It is the first time since 2013 Austin Peay State University has received votes in the four national collegiate baseball polls.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team is on the road this weekend for a four-game series against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in Brownsville, Texas. The series begins on Friday, March 1st, with a doubleheader. The first game begins at 2:00pm, with the second getting a 5:00pm start.

Keep up to date with APSU baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.