APSU Women’s Basketball hits the road to take on Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay (14-14 | 7-7 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (21-8 | 9-5 ASUN)

Thursday, February 29th, 2024 | 6:00pm

Richmond, KY | Baptist Health Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team heads to Richmond, Kentucky for their penultimate game of the regular season in a Thursday game against Eastern Kentucky at the Baptist Health Arena. The game begins at 6:00pm.

Austin Peay (14-14, 7-7 ASUN) enters Thursday’s contest after falling at the buzzer to North Alabama. Anala Nelson had 14 points in the loss, and La’Nya Foster grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky (21-8, 9-5 ASUN) is coming off a 72-67 win against Bellarmine last Saturday. Antwainette Walker led the team with 22 points, and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor grabbed 11 rebounds.

This will be the 86th Govs and Colonels meeting, with EKU leading the series, 47-39.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (TBD)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young‘s 51 wins are the most by a head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with 4.0 blocks per game and second with a 43.8 field-goal percentage.

Shamarre Hale is third in the conference with 31 blocks and 1.19 blocks per game.

Hale is ranked sixth with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Anala Nelson has started in 57 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college.



Nelson ranks third in the conference with 110 assists and 3.9 assists per game.



Graduate transfer Cur’Tiera Haywood leads the APSU Govs with 36 three-pointers.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels



Their Head Coach: Greg Todd is in his third season at EKU and is 54-38 in his time in Richmond. He is 316-208 in his 18 year career.

2023-24 Record: 21-8, 9-5 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 18-14, 11-7 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to Austin Peay, 73-55, in the ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Notable Returner: Antwainette Walker is in her second season with the Colonels, averaging 18.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Her season high of 38 points came against Evansville on November 15th.

Notable Newcomer: Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor is in her first season at EKU after spending three seasons at Illinois State. She averages 7.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Her season high of 16 points came against North Alabama on February 15th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Louisville, Kentucky, for a Saturday 12:00pm game against Bellarmine at Freedom Hall