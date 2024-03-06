Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf comes in Fifth at Huntsville Intercollegiate

Owens Crossroads, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 309 in the third round. They finished Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate in fifth place on Wednesday, with an aggregate score of 911 on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The Governors finished one shot behind fourth-place Jacksonville and two shots behind third-place Oakland. Austin Peay State University also beat Tennessee Tech by one stroke and was seven strokes ahead of Samford and Belmont, who were tied for seventh place. Lipscomb won the tournament with a score of 878, while the Bisons’ Lauren Thompson was the individual medalist with a score of four-under 212.

Erica Scutt led the APSU Govs with a two-over 74 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for fourth with a three-round score of 221. Kaley Campbell shot a five-over 77 in the third round and finished tied for 10th with a score of 224.

With a third-round score of 78, Maggie Glass finished tied for 26th with an aggregate score of 232. Kady Foshaug also carded an 82 in the third round and finished tied for 45th with a score of 237. Finally, Jillian Breedlove posted a counting score of 80 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 52nd with a score of 241.

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it tees off at UAB’s Bama Beach Bash, March 17th-19th, at Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.