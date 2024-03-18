Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Second Place at Bama Beach Bash

Gulf Shores, AL – After the play was suspended by inclement weather on Monday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a five-over 293 and finished the first round of UAB’s Bama Beach Bash in second place Tuesday at Gulf Shores Golf Club.

The Bama Beach Bash has been shortened to just 36 holes after Monday’s weather delay, and the tournament will conclude after Tuesday’s second round of play.

With 18 holes left to play at the par-72, 6,002-yard course, Austin Peay is just one shot behind tournament leader Sam Houston. The Governors also hold a five-stroke lead over UNC Asheville and Oral Roberts, who are tied for third, and are eight strokes ahead of UAB and Central Arkansas, who are tied for fifth.

Kady Foshaug and Erica Scutt each carded three birdies and shot even-par 72 in the first round to lead the Governors. Foshaug and Scutt are tied for fourth place and are just two shots off the lead, which is held by Central Arkansas’ Gudrun Thornsteinsdottir.

Jillian Breedlove shot a two-over 74 in the opening round and finished tied for 21st, while Kaley Campbell shot a five-over 75 to post the final counting score for the APSU Govs and finished tied for 25th.

Maggie Glass carded an 82 in the first round and is tied for 75th with 18 holes left to play at the Bama Beach Bash.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Sam Houston, UNC Asheville, and Oral Roberts for the final round of the Bama Beach Bash, which begins with an 8:30am shotgun start on Tuesday.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.