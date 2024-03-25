57.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 25, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureAppleton Harley-Davidson's annual Chili Cook-Off
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Appleton Harley-Davidson’s annual Chili Cook-Off

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Appleton Harley-Davidson recently hosted its 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Appleton Harley-Davidson recently hosted its 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – There seems to be always something cool going on at Appleton Harley-Davidson. Recently, dozens came out for the 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off, which features interesting categories, creative contestants, cash prizes, and more.

Dale Griffin is Appleton’s new General Sales Manager. He spoke about the day’s activities: “We’re doing the chili cook-off right now, and then there is a jalapeno eating contest that starts at 1:00pm.”

“I’m new here, but I believe this is our nineteenth year for this event, and as always, we have a really good turnout today. People are really enjoying themselves, trying the great chili, and having fun. We just got a delivery of the new 2024 models, and everybody seems to be having fun checking them out as well.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Wind Advisory issued today for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Easter Egg Salad Recipe

Four Chaplains Interfaith Memorial Service

LG Chem Groundbreaking

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online