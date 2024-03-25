Appleton Harley-Davidson’s annual Chili Cook-Off

Clarksville, TN – There seems to be always something cool going on at Appleton Harley-Davidson. Recently, dozens came out for the 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off, which features interesting categories, creative contestants, cash prizes, and more.

Dale Griffin is Appleton’s new General Sales Manager. He spoke about the day’s activities: “We’re doing the chili cook-off right now, and then there is a jalapeno eating contest that starts at 1:00pm.”

“I’m new here, but I believe this is our nineteenth year for this event, and as always, we have a really good turnout today. People are really enjoying themselves, trying the great chili, and having fun. We just got a delivery of the new 2024 models, and everybody seems to be having fun checking them out as well.”

Photo Gallery