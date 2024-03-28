Austin Peay State University Softball blanks Bellarmine, 4-0

Clarksville, TN – Behind a two-hit pitching gem from senior Jordan Benefiel, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team defeated Bellarmine in an Atlantic Sun Conference contest, Thursday evening at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, in shutout fashion, 4-0.

It was the third complete-game shutout of the season for Benefiel, and the eighth shutout overall this season for the Governors (16-16, 2-4 ASUN), as along with giving up just the two hits, Benefiel only walked one and struck out 10.

The Knights (11-18, 3-4 ASUN) matched Benefiel for the first five innings of the game before the Govs bats broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Morgan Zuege would start the rally by drawing a leadoff walk and get into scoring position at third on a passed ball and throwing error by the Bellarmine catcher.

Kylie Campbell, the APSU Govs leading hitter this spring, batting .416, would drive in with turned out to the be game-winning run with a single up the middle, scoring Zuege.

But the Austin Peay State University wasn’t done, adding three insurance runs, all coming on a bases-loaded double by Mea Clark, as she drove in Brie Howard – who was hit by a pitch – Macee Roberts, who had singled, and Kendyl Weinzapfel, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

Between the Lines

The double-figure strikeout game was the second this season for Jordan Benefiel and the eighth of her career.

The shutout was Benefiel’s 15th career shutout.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch for the 10th time this season in the sixth inning, extending her string of games reaching base to 17 straight, tying for the eighth-longest by an APSU softball player since the 2000 season.

Austin Peay State University is now 12-8 all-time versus Bellarmine.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by contacting the APSU Ticket Office through an online form.

For more information, please call the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team continues its Atlantic Sun Conference series versus Bellarmine on Friday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field. The game begins at 3:00pm.