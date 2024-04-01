Election Night Watch Party

Clarksville, TN – Several candidates in the March 5th, 2024 primary were on hand for a watch party that was hosted at the Ruby Cora Event Center, joined by family members and friends to enjoy food and refreshments while they awaited the results.

Ashleigh Travis, Jeff Bryant, Chris Lanier and Erinne Hester supported each other, while waiting patiently for the results of their respective races. Travis, the Sixth Circuit Court Judge of the 19th Judicial District ran unopposed, as did Montgomery County highway supervisor, Jeff Bryant.

Both were able to make victory speeches fairly early in the evening, thanking their supporters, and laying out their goals and plans for their next term. Lanier is running for School Board District 6. He defeated two others in the primary, but will face an opponent in August

Montgomery County Assessor of Property Erinne Hester faced the toughest battle of the night. He opponent called to concede more than two hours after the polls closed. She gave a brief speech, thanking her supporters, then said, “I’m ready to get back to work.”

Photo Gallery