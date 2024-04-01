Nashville Sounds kicks off Six Game Homestead against St. Paul Saints, Tuesday

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club opens its 2024 home slate with a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, at First Horizon Park.

The first series brings the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, to Nashville. It’s the first-ever trip for St. Paul and the first time a Twins affiliate has come to Nashville since 2004.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Nashville Sounds vs. St. Paul Saints

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Opening Night Premiere – We’re rolling out the red (and navy) carpet for Opening Night! Join us for the return of America’s pastime in Hit City. A specialty ticket with loaded value for ballpark concession items can be purchased here.

2024 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

Opening Night postgame fireworks show.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to begin the season in Hit City.

Nashville Sounds vs. St. Paul Saints

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

2024 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

Winning Wednesday, presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand.

Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Nashville Sounds vs. St. Paul Saints

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Throwback Thursday, presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Nashville Sounds vs. St. Paul Saints

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Gold Star Family Night – The Sounds will recognize the immediate family members of a fallen military service member who died while serving on active duty. Fans can honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice at the Gold Star Family Monument located on the left field concourse.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Nashville Sounds vs. St. Paul Saints

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

Pat Summitt UT Basketball Jersey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans, sizes Adult M and Adult XL)

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music with DJ Two EE under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15pm – 5:45pm. The Sounds will also wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Peaked in College Night – Whether you can’t stop singing Rocky Top or saying Anchor Down, get ready to sport your favorite school’s gear for Peaked in College Night.

Nashville Sounds vs. St. Paul Saints

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10 – 1:30 on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade at 1:15 presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.



Nashville Zoo Day – Hit City gets wild as the Sounds welcome our friends from the Nashville Zoo! Fans can meet and interact with animals, their mascot, Twiga, and learn other fun animal facts.



Club Level Cookout – Fans can purchase all-you-can-eat cookout seats in the Advance Financial Deck. Ticket includes your seat and all your favorite ballpark food and drinks.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now. The Sounds home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd.

